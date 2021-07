WEB EXTRA: Team USA Gymnasts Arrive in Tokyo Ahead of Olympics

Gymnasts on Team USA arrived at the Narita International Airport in Japan on Thursday, July 15 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

All athletes are required to take two COVID-19 tests before their departure, one upon arrival, and then will continue to get tested daily to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The games are set to kick off on July 23rd.