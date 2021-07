Barbershop talk: The Phoenix Suns are the hot topic at this Phoenix barbershop

With the Suns just a couple of weeks away from a championship, fan excitement is intense.

ABC15 stopped by Another Level Barber Shop in Maryvale where the haircuts come with complimentary trash-talking.

Owner Mike Morrow says the shop has been in the community for 25 years and serves as a hub for lively conversation; and the Suns performance this season has dominated much of it lately.