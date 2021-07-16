TikTok users are sharing their 'green flags' in relationships and the bar is very low

TikTokers really aren't asking for too much with their relationship green flags.green flags are signs that you should continue seeing a romantic partner.whereas red flags indicate you should dump the person immediately.Women on TikTok are sharing their green flags for men and the bar is so low a pancake couldn't slip through it.The user @fratboy.24 said, "brown hair," "will hold hand in public" and "talks to me more than just over text" were her green flags.Some of @dianyuhhh's green flags were that he respects his mom, can spell and asks for her phone number and not her Snapchat.Lindsey Metselaar, the host of the millennial dating podcast @wemetatacme, said to be wary of these so-called green flags."They're already planning your lives together on the first date, they said I love you too quickly,"."they introduce you to their friends and family right away," Metselaar listed as red flags