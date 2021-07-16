TikToker reveals ‘ultimate’ trick for stopping porch pirates from stealing your packages

A TikTok user is blowing minds with their trick for stopping porch pirates from stealing packages.The life hack comes courtesy of a popular TikTok page, Impossible Science.In the clip, the host explains how it’s possible to rig a container outside your doorstep so it actually looks like a table.The host goes on to explain that, under the container, there’s a mirror angled at 45 degrees.reflecting the opposite side of the doorstep so that it looks like there’s nothing under the top of the container.In reality, there’s plenty of space for packages.Many TikTok users were dumbfounded by the hack, which, despite its simplicity, sounds like it takes a Ph.D.

In physics to pull off