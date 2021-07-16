Pc Wayne Couzens sacked from Met Police for Sarah Everard murder

Pc Wayne Couzens has been sacked from the Metropolitan Police after being convicted of the murder, rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard, the force said.Scotland Yard said that a misconduct hearing on Friday found that the actions of 48-year-old Couzens breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.
Sarah Everard killer PC Wayne Couzens sacked by Metropolitan Police
Daily Record
The hearing, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, dismissed Couzens without notice, the force added.