Ride for Wishes at Richmond Raceway is Saturday, Aug. 7

WALK FOR WISHES -- INTO A RIDEFOR WISHES TO HEPL CHILDREN WITHCRITICAL ILLNESS.ON AUGUSTSEVENTH...YOU CAN JOIN US ANDMAKE-A-ISWH GREATER VIRGINIAIN-PERSON AND TAKE A LAP AROUNDTHE TRACK AT RICHMONDRACEWAY.OR...TUNE IN TOOUR LIVE STREAM TO HEARINSPIRATIONAL STORIES OFWISHES YOU'VE HELPED GRANT.YOU CAN ALSO TAKE PART FROMANYWHERE WITH OUR VIRTUALSCAVENGER HUNT.REGISTER TAODYAT V-A-DOT- WISHES-DO-TORG.