Take a look ahead to what's set for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Take a look ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which will see 537 events from 22 sports contested.
A total of around 240 athletes are expected to make up the British team.Badminton and Taekwondo are making their debuts at this year's Games.
Take a look ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which will see 537 events from 22 sports contested.
A total of around 240 athletes are expected to make up the British team.Badminton and Taekwondo are making their debuts at this year's Games.
We are less than two weeks away from the Tokyo Olympics and to celebrate a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Day was held at Deerfield..
Spectators are to be banned from attending events in Tokyo as Japan has declared a state of emergency in the host city.