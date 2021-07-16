Take a look ahead to what's set for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Take a look ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which will see 537 events from 22 sports contested.

A total of around 240 athletes are expected to make up the British team.Badminton and Taekwondo are making their debuts at this year's Games.