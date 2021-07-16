How to stimulate your baby's cognitive development in the first year

The first year of your child’s life is an excitingtime.

In the first twelve months of life, your child isdeveloping socially, emotionally, and cognitively.It may feel overwhelming to present your baby withthe right things to help stimulate their development,but there are lots of activities you can choose fromto support your little one on their first-year journey.Speaking to your baby helps their brainform the necessary connections to learn,process, and understand language.A study out of the University of Washingtonfound that exposing 9-month-olds to a series ofplay sessions involving music helped develop theirability to detect patterns in sound and speech.Repetitive games like “peek-a-boo” and“this little piggy” help infants develop the abilityto predict things that are about to happen.Nemours recommends introducing toys thatappeal to the senses of sight, hearing and touchlike rattles, unbreakable crib mirrors, and texturedor musical toys in the first few weeks.These types of playthings help stimulateyour baby’s developing vision.Reading aloud to your baby allowsyour little one to absorb the wordsand gives them an opportunity to mimicthe sounds of the words as well