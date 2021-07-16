Woman enraged by boyfriend’s ‘unreasonable’ home-cooking rules

A woman can't believe her boyfriend banned her from cooking onions and garlic.She asked Reddit's "Am I theA******" forum for advice.Her boyfriend doesn't like the taste or smell of alliums.He refuses to be around it unless he absolutely has to at a restaurant.After the couple moved in together, he banned her from cooking with alliums.The trouble is she loves them.One day she cooked with garlic while he was away, but when he came back, he was furious .Reddit users thought the boyfriend was being ridiculous