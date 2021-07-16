2021 Acura TLX 2.0-liter turbo-four soundtrack | Autoblog

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder tells us what he likes best about the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in Autoblog's long-term loan of a 2021 Acura TLX.

The engine produces 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which feels like enough for this nearly 4,000-pound, all-wheel-drive sedan.

The engine note, though, is unique and exciting, providing a satisfying soundtrack to match the TLX’s sporty driving.

The sound is helped along into the cabin through the car’s speakers using Acura’s Active Sound Control system, and varies in volume based on drive mode settings.

Watch and listen for yourself, and see what you think.