FDA Grants , Priority Review to, Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine.
On July 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been granted priority review for full approval.
The goal is to have a decision from the FDA by January 2022.
Typically, the priority review process takes six months, but it could come sooner.
Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said approval could come as early as July, although it's a detailed process.
There's a lot of moving pieces.
It's not as easy.
Hopefully in the next four to five weeks, and I think that will be very, very good news, Andy Slavitt, to CNN's Alisyn Camerota.
Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a Biologics License Application for their vaccine for people ages 16 and up in May