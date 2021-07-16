FDA Grants Priority Review to Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

On July 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been granted priority review for full approval.

The goal is to have a decision from the FDA by January 2022.

Typically, the priority review process takes six months, but it could come sooner.

Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said approval could come as early as July, although it's a detailed process.

There's a lot of moving pieces.

It's not as easy.

Hopefully in the next four to five weeks, and I think that will be very, very good news

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a Biologics License Application for their vaccine for people ages 16 and up in May