Spartanburg man left 2 kids in hot car outside Walmart; then asked for AC when he was put in patrol car

An Upstate man left two kids in a hot car at Walmart and then asked for officers to put the air conditioning on as he was placed in the patrol car, according to an incident report.

HEALTH ADMINISTRATN,IO OSHA, ISINVESTIGATING THIS.CAROL:N I SPARTANBURG, A MANSTANDS ACCEDUS OF LEAVING TWOCHILDREN IN A HOT CAR.LIPOCE SAY IT HAPPENED IN THEWAL-MART PARKING LOT ON EASTMAIN STREET AROUND NOONYESTERDAY.POLI SAY DESDESTON WORTHY TOLDTHEM EDEPIMIC ONLY WENT IN TOTHE STORE FOR FIVE MINUTES.WITNESSES SAY HE HAD BEEN INSIDEFOR AN HR.OUWITNESSES SAY THEY HEARD THECHILDREN YELLING THAT THEY WERETHIRSTY.OFFICERS SAY IT WAS 91 DEGREESOUTSIDE.POLICE SAY WORTHY JOKED AROUNDAND ASKED OFFICERS TO TURN ON