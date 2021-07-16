IMPACT EARTH: How climate change is impacting our monsoon

Each summer, Arizona gets stormy.
Winds shift and bring moisture in from the south which helps form thunderstorms in the heat of the day.
This is the North American Monsoon.
Each summer, Arizona gets stormy.
Winds shift and bring moisture in from the south which helps form thunderstorms in the heat of the day.
This is the North American Monsoon.
WELL AS POST GAME COVERAGE.HERE IS CHIEF METEOROLOGISTAMBER SULLENS.
Monsoons may soon be less frequent, but have more powerful storms likely.
Rep. Gohmert , Asks if Altering Earth’s Orbit, Could Help Fight Global Warming.
Rep. Gohmert , Asks if Altering Earth’s..