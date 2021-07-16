Mark Redwine Found Guilty Of Killing 13-Year-Old Son Dylan In 2012
Mark Redwine has been found guilty of murdering his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine.

Dylan disappeared during a court-mandated visit in 2012.

It took the jury less than eight hours to make their decision.