UK-Chinese people ‘may be scarred for more than a generation’ after virus abuse

British-Chinese people who have experienced racist abuse during the coronavirus pandemic fear they will be scarred for more than a generation, an expert has warned.Business psychologist and author Binna Kandola said people have become isolated and withdrawn from society after experiencing a rising tide of abuse, and it will take a long time for many to feel “completely safe” again.

Among those to have experienced prejudice was Berkshire woman Jenny Pattinson.

She said "I can’t live like this any more.

I’m not going to stop, let these people stop me from living my life."