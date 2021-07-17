Record-breaking halfway total earns Louis Oosthuizen two-shot Open lead

Louis Oosthuizen will take a two-shot lead into the third round of the 149th Open after recording the lowest halfway total in championship history at Royal St George’s.Oosthuizen fired an eagle and four birdies as he added a 65 to his opening 64 for a total of 129, eclipsing the previous best of 130 set by Sir Nick Faldo in 1992 and matched by Brandt Snedeker in 2012.“I only heard that when I walked in,” Oosthuizen said.

“I was not aware of what it was but to have any record at the Open is always very special.”