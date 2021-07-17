Back on the Record with Bob Costas

Back on the Record with Bob Costas Official Trailer | HBO - A whole new conversation.

28-time Emmy®-winner and legendary broadcaster Bob Costas returns to HBO with a new series, Back on the Record with Bob Costas.

The series, which will air four episodes each year, will be driven by in-depth interviews with the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and popular culture, and discussions led by Costas that will address today’s most topical sports issues.

Back on the Record with Bob Costas premieres July 30 on HBO Max.

#HBO​ #BobCostas​