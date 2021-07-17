Pedestrian struck by truck pronounced dead at hospital

Woman Describes Doing CPR On Modesto Teen Hit While Lighting Fireworks: 'He Was Gone'
A DUI suspect has been arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a teen who was lighting fireworks in Modesto on Fourth of July..
CBS 13 Sacramento
INVESTIGATION.
POLICE DO NOTBELIEVE DRUGS OR ALCOHOL TOFACTORS IN THAT CRASH.A MAN IS DEAD AFTER BEING HITBY A TRUCK ON HIGHWAY ONE.OH, ONE NEAR OR CUT.
ITHAPPENED JUST BEFORE 01:00AM INTHE NORTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAYONE.
OH, ONE SOUTH OF CLARKAVENUE.
CHP SAYS A MALEPEDESTRIAN WAS HIT BY A TRUCHEADING NORTH, THE TAKING OFMARIAN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTERWHERE HE WAS LATER PRONOCEUNDEAD.
CHP SAYS THE DRIVER WASNOT UNDER THE INFLUENC
