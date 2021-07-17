Pedestrian struck by truck pronounced dead at hospital

INVESTIGATION.

POLICE DO NOTBELIEVE DRUGS OR ALCOHOL TOFACTORS IN THAT CRASH.A MAN IS DEAD AFTER BEING HITBY A TRUCK ON HIGHWAY ONE.OH, ONE NEAR OR CUT.

ITHAPPENED JUST BEFORE 01:00AM INTHE NORTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAYONE.

OH, ONE SOUTH OF CLARKAVENUE.

CHP SAYS A MALEPEDESTRIAN WAS HIT BY A TRUCHEADING NORTH, THE TAKING OFMARIAN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTERWHERE HE WAS LATER PRONOCEUNDEAD.

CHP SAYS THE DRIVER WASNOT UNDER THE INFLUENC