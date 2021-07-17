Dynasty S04E11 A Public Forum for Her Lies

Dynasty 4x11 "A Public Forum for Her Lies" Season 4 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - MY WAY - A Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for her impending IPO, she reluctantly turns to Blake (Grant Show) for help.

Anders (Alan Dale) confronts Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and about her machinations and Anders regales her with his plans for retaliation.

Meanwhile, Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C.

Riley) hit some roadblocks in their new partnership.

Dominique (Michael Michele) receives a potential break in her fashion career.

Lastly, Adam (Sam Underwood) becomes frustrated with Cristal (Daniella Alonso).

Also starring Maddison Brown.

The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Jay Karas (#411).

Original airdate 7/23/2021.