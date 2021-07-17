Tarumama Movie

Tarumama Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sara (36) and Óscar (38), a couple going through a marital crisis, decide to spend a week in a remote country cabin with their two children, Alicia (11) and Tomás (9).

The family tries to have a quiet time, but something strange happens there.

There is a woman who prowls through the forest and cries uncontrollably looking for a baby she has just lost.

This deeply affects the family who will have to stay together to survive this nightmare.

Directed by Andrés Beltrán (Colombia)