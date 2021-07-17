Ladies Market Movie

Ladies Market Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Tung (Arrommy Leung) is an illegal immigrant living in HK’s Ladies Market with Fai (Liu Kai-chi), who sells souvenirs there.

Everyday, Tung puts on his school uniform and pretends to go to school, like other children.

One day while he was out exploring the warehouse, he stumbles upon Xinxin and rescues her from her kidnappers.

At the same time, truck driver Peiyi (Annie Liu) is framed for hiding illegal goods and undercover cop Zihao (Ron Ng) saves her while she is being chased by the police.

A story where four people’s paths cross, and the fate of their lives intertwine.