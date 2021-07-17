Report: Biz Markie, Pioneering Rapper Known For Hit 'Just A Friend,' Dies At 57

Biz Markie, the pioneering New York hip-hop rapper best known for the hit song, "Just A Friend," died Friday at the age of 57.
'Just A Friend' Rapper Biz Markie Dead At 57
CBS 2 New York
