NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi | Is he a President candidate? | Oneindia News

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence amid rumours about his elevation as President of India; Amid rumours of his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Saturday said there was no change of guard in the state; Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met the party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar while CM Amarinder Singh held a meeting with Harish Rawat today.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#SharadPawar #President #PawarModi