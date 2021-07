Pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised in Samajwadi Party rally in Agra; 5 arrested | Oneindia News

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party's Agra unit president Wajid Nisar led a protest against the rising inflation.

A viral video of the rally has emerged where a few party members are heard raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

