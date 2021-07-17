Holiday chaos as double-jabbed travellers from France told to quarantine

Holidaymakers returning from France have been told they must continue to quarantine – even if they have been fully vaccinated – when restrictions ease on other amber list destinations.Ministers said the move, announced late on Friday evening, was a precautionary measure amid concerns over the “persistent presence” in the country of the Beta coronavirus variant.It is thought to reflect concerns that the mutation, first identified in South Africa, may be more resistant to the vaccines.