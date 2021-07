Star studded wedding reception of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with actress Disha Parmar on Friday in Mumbai.

The couple got married in traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of their family and friends.

Now, Rahul and Disha hosted a wedding reception in the evening and several pictures and videos from their reception party are going viral on social media.

