What will the world look like in 2100?

When thinking about the future, the point is to consider what can or might happen and try to steer the reality in the desired direction through our actions.

Future thinking allows us to identify the different possibilities and alternative realities offered to us by the future, so we can choose the one we like the most and try to build that future.

Future thinking is the first step towards future building.

Scenarios and forecasts are more powerful tools than predictions.

They are not exact predictions, and it is understood that they may not happen as explained, but they allow us to get a glimpse of what different futures we might get to live in.