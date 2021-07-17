Delhi Police to meet farmers to suggest alternative venue for their protest | Oneindia News

Today, Olympics organisers said that a person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village; Delhi Police said it would meet the farmer leaders to suggest alternative venues for their protest; Weeks after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force base in Jammu, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the DRDO is working on indigenous counter-drone technology; Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that for the first time in nearly two decades, a rare case of human monkeypox was detected in America’s Texas.

