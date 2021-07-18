Where The Red Fern Grows Movie (2003) - Joseph Ashton, Dave Matthews, Renee Faia

Where The Red Fern Grows Movie (2003) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Where the Red Fern Grows is the heartwarming and adventurous tale for all ages about a young boy and his quest for his own red-bone hound hunting dogs.

Directors: Lyman Dayton, Sam Pillsbury Writers: Wilson Rawls, Douglas C.

Stewart, Eleanor Lamb Stars: Joseph Ashton, Dave Matthews, Renee Faia Wilson Rawls' unforgettable classic story about a boy and his dogs has been loved for generations.

Now all the adventure and simple wisdom of the cherished novel come alive in the all-new movie WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS .

What 10-year-old Billy Coleman (Joseph Ashton, Slappy and the Stinkers) wants most in the world is a hunting dog.

After two long years of hard work, he saves up enough money to buy a pair of redbone hound pups, and its love at first sight!

Before long, Billy trains "Old Dan" and "Little Ann" to be the finest hunting team in the valley.

As the inseparable trio chases the wily "ghost raccoon" and confront danger together, Billy learns the meaning of loyalty, courage, and perseverance.

Featuring songs by Wynonna and Alison Krauss, and starring Ned Beatty (Superman: The Movie), Dabney Coleman (WarGames), Kris Kristofferson (Blade), Mac Davis (North Dallas Forty) and recording sensation Dave Matthews (Mr. Deeds) in his film debut, WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS is a timeless tale of love and friendship that will entertain and inspire the entire family.