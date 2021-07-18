Alien Encounters in Ancient Times Documentary Movie

Alien Encounters in Ancient Times Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alien and UFO encounters are not just a modern phenomenon.

In fact, they go back thousands of years and amazingly resemble contemporary accounts worldwide.

There are eyewitnesses from ancient times that actually recorded them and historical evidence exists in archaeology, landscapes and symbols.

Why do we believe ancient accounts about battles and politics and yet ignore records about UFO sightings?

From Egypt to Rome, from Africa to Europe, from South America to Australia - sightings have been recorded across vast periods of time, it's clear that we have never been alone.