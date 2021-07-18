BACK TO SÖLÖZ Documentary Movie

BACK TO SÖLÖZ Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Reviving the sunken memory of Armenians in Turkey, post-genocide.

- Plot synopsis: Beyond a simple personal quest, BACK TO SÖLÖZ is a journey through multiple layers: the history of the village of Sölöz, not far from Boursa, in Turkey; the deportation of the Armenian people; the exchanges of populations; the settlement of Balkan Muslims in this village; and a dialogue of possible Armenian-Turkish reconciliation.

From Palme d'Or award-winning director Serge Avédikian.