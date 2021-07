Mumbai: 15 die as heavy rain hits Mumbai, several feared trapped after landslides | Oneindia News

At least 15 people have died after they got trapped under the rubble of their homes in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas following heavy rains that lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning.

A red alert has been sounded in the city and people have been advised not to venture out in the open.

#Mumbai #HeavyRain #Landslide