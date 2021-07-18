Mumbai: 24 people killed in two incidents of wall collapse in Chembur and Vikhroli | Oneindia News

Twenty-four people were killed on Sunday in two different incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas.

India today logged 41,157 new cases, 7.4% higher than yesterday.

518 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three new cases of Covid-19 infection among athletes.

The Kerala state government on Saturday announced fresh relaxations of its Covid curbs including opening of electronic shops and permission for film shootings.

Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, state Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will meet at the residence of Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa in Delhi on Sunday, urging the Congress leadership not to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state unit chief, sources said.

