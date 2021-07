Google Doodle celebrates Kadambini Ganguly on her 160th birth anniversary| Oneindia News

Google Doodle celebrated Kadambini Ganguly's 160th birthday with an illustration on July 18.

Kadambini Ganguly was the first woman to be trained as a physician in India.

Today’s Google Doodle, illustrated by Bengaluru-based guest artist Oddrija, features a sketch of Kadambini Ganguly in the backdrop of the Medical College Hospital.

#GoogleDoodle #KadambiniGanguly #Kadambini