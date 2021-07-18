Meet Rex - the 18kg monitor lizard who lives with UK family-of-four and even goes out for walks

Meet Rex - the 40lb 6ft monitor lizard that lives at home with a family-of-four who even take him for walks on a lead.Matt Reid, 38, said aptly named T-Rex, is more like a puppy than a reptile and he loves nothing more than going for strolls with kids Leighton and Kailah, 11 and seven.Life as a pet monitor isn't always plain-sailing, because despite being six-feet long, Rex loves small spaces and even once got lost inside the sofa.He loves sunbathing outside their home in in Andover, Hampshire, and is a fan of his weekly baths.Matt said: "I look at Rex as a one in a million lizard.

"Rex has such a kind and docile personality, he loves his food, he loves basking in the sun and he loves his baths."He has a bath every week and when he's had enough he climbs out and brings himself downstairs.

Filmed on 10th July 2021