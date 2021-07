Jeff Bezos to go into space with brother Mark Bezos and 2 others | Blue Origin | Oneindia News

Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, is set to plunge into space on Tuesday on the first crewed launch by Blue Origin.

Bezos will be accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, an 82-year-od barrier-breaking female aviator Wally Funk and Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen.

