Two athletes in Olympic Village test positive for coronavirus

Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for Covid-19.
Organisers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as non-Japanese, but no names or other details were provided.
Two South Africa footballers become the first competitors to test positive for coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic athletes' village.
The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus