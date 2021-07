Covid-19: 16 European countries recognise Covishield| Adar Poonawalla hails good news| Oneindia News

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and owner of the Serum Institute of India (SII), on Saturday said it was good news that Covishield - India-made version of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine - is now recognised and accepted by 16 European countries as an acceptable vaccine for entry.

However, he cautioned travellers to follow travel advisories that differ from country to country.

