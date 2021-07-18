Danish Siddiqui's mortal remains to be buried in Jamia Milia Islamia graveyard | Oneindia News

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in clashes that broke out in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, will be laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard in New Delhi; Today, the IMA warned the Kerala government against easing Coronavirus restrictions ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid; The Uttar Pradesh government has now made it mandatory for travellers entering the state to produce a negative RT-PCR report; The government has prepared a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning tomorrow.

