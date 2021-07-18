Authorities Mull Whether Charges Should Be Filed Against Man Who Scaled 300-Foot Ride At Knott's Berry Farm

Authorities are evaluating whether to file charges against a man who climbed the top of a 300-foot ride at Knott's Berry Farm.
Tom Wait reports.
Authorities are evaluating whether to file charges against a man who climbed the top of a 300-foot ride at Knott's Berry Farm.
Tom Wait reports.
Rick Montanez reports from Buena Park where police have detained a man for climbing 300 feet up the tower on a ride known as..
Authorities are on the scene at Knott's Berry Farm where a man is refusing to come down from atop the Supreme Scream ride...