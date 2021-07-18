Digital Media Veteran Domenic Venuto Joins Progress Partners as COO

BOSTON - Progress Partners, a full-service merchant bank providing M&A, capital raise and SPAC advisory services for emerging technology and media companies, has named Domenic Venuto to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Venuto joins Progress during a dynamic period in the industry, and as the bank is expanding its offering with a new venture fund, a SPAC and expansions into other sectors including sectors including automotive.

We interviewed the adtech veteran of VivaKi/Publicis, The Weather Channel ad Amobee about the new job and opportunities on the road ahead for the bank.