Gauff tests positive for COVID, to miss Olympics

Coco Gauff will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the 17-year-old said on Sunday.

American tennis star Coco Gauff said on Sunday that she will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 17-year-old was set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 but instead joined a number of the world's top players who have already pulled out of the Tokyo Games.

In a post on Twitter, Gauff said "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future." Gauff was going to compete in both the singles and doubles competitions.

Several of the sport's biggest names, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Simona Halep have already announced their decision to skip the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to begin on Friday.