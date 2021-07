Hampton resident recounts experience at Nats Park during shooting

STADIUM AFTER A SHOOTING TOOKPLACE JUST OUTSIDE THEBALLPARK.

POLICE SAY TODAYTHAT THREE PEOPLE WERE INJUREDIN THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING ONENATS FAN WHO IS EXPECTED TORECOVER.

AMONG LAST NIGHT'SCROWD WAS HAMPTON RESIDENTLARRY HILL WHO WAS AT THE GAMEWITH HIS SON."IT WAS A VERY SCARY MOMENT.WE WERE ALL WATCHING THE GAMEND HAEAR THREE SHOTS RANG OUT.HET WHOLE ATTENTION TURNS FROMTHE GAME TO THIS CROWD BEHINDUS.

SO, FROM THAT MOMETN ONPRETTY MUCH EVERYBODY'S HEADWAS TURNED.

WE'RE TRYING TOFIGURE OUT WHAT'S GOING AONNDHEAR A COUPLE MORE SHOTS GOINGOUT AND THAT WAS THE DEN OFTHE BALLGAME.

IT WAS A VERYINTENSE SITUATION.

PEOPLE WERECRAWLING UNDER E THBLEACHERS,CRAWLING UNDER THE SEATS, IMEAN IT WAS JUST ONE OF THOSEMOMENTS WHERE YOU'RE LIKE WHATS GOIING ON, WHAT'S HAPPENINGRIGHT NOW." AFTER LAST NIGHT'S