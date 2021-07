Navjot Singh Sidhu declared Punjab Congress President| Captain Amarinder Singh | Oneindia News

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was declared the Punjab Congress chief on Sunday after weeks of infighting and in face of strong opposition by Captain Amarinder Singh, in what was seen a snub to the Chief Minister and party veterans.

#NavjotSinghSidhu #AmrinderSingh #PunjabCongress