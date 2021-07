Sara's Temple Visit, Priyanka Nick Ranbir Alia's Divorce, Kareena's Son Jeh Trolled | Week's Top 10

Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled for her visit to a hindu temple, Kamaal R Khan targets Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh name becomes a topic of discussion on social media.

Here are this week's Top 10 Controversial News.