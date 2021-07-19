Austria investigating reports of 'Havana syndrome' among US diplomats

Austrian authorities are investigating reports that US diplomats in Vienna have experienced symptoms of a mystery illness known as Havana Syndrome.
CNN’s Nic Robertson reports.
The Biden administration is investigating a recent rash of mysterious health incidents reported by American diplomats and other..
Nearly two dozen US government personnel in Austria's capital have been reported to have suffered from a mysterious illness.