Pegasus Spyware: Developed by NSO Group, an Israeli company| Why is it back in news?

Pegasus spyware is apparently used frequently by various governments across the world that almost every few months there are reports of how a phone was hacked using it.

On Sunday evening, a number of prominent news websites, including the Guardian and the Washington Post, published details of what they called global surveillance operations using Pegasus.

