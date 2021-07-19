Zahawi: PM was right to U-turn on decision to self isolate

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi says Boris Johnson was right to U-turn on his decision to self isolate after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid.

The prime minister faced criticism after initially saying he, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, would not self isolate as they were taking part in a pilot scheme that involves daily testing.

Report by Alibhaiz.

