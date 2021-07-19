Commuters around England mostly masked on public transport

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged people to continue wearing face coverings in crowded spaces, as commuters across England took to public transport as the remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted.Mr Khan said he thought it best "to err on the side of caution".
Woman threatens to stab commuters and uses the N-word as she hurls abuse at fellow passengers in Essex
SWNS STUDIO
This is the shocking moment a woman was caught on video threatening to stab commuters and using the N-word as she hurled abuse at..