Ashworth: It's foolish to say Freedom Day is irreversible

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the idea the final lifting of Covid restrictions is irreversible will prove to be "foolish and irresponsible".

He adds it was an "insult" Prime Minister Boris Johnson had attempted to avoid self isolating after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid.

Report by Alibhaiz.

